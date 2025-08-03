Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.1%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $614,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,798.12. The trade was a 65.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $42,620,275.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,573.84. This trade represents a 97.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,026,690 shares of company stock worth $257,160,102 in the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. True Vision MN LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

