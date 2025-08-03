Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBLX. BTIG Research set a $131.00 price target on Roblox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.67. Roblox has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 417.87% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,024,952.77. This represents a 86.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,651,690 shares of company stock valued at $593,440,562. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1,193.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

