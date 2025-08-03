Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $445.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYBR. BTIG Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.39.

CYBR stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,482. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -122.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,786,000 after purchasing an additional 145,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

