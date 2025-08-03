Short Interest in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Expands By 1,022.8%

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,260,000 shares, agrowthof1,022.8% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $33,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 331,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,180.40. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $62,125.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 448,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,504.20. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,872 shares of company stock valued at $173,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ TXG opened at $13.08 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.03.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

