Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Rises By 3,036.8%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 213,300 shares, anincreaseof3,036.8% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately0.5% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Mammoth Energy Services

In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,585.34. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $213,050. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 159,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 24.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.30. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 94.61%. The firm had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

See Also

