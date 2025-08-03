Short Interest in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Increases By 72,696.6%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,590,000 shares, anincreaseof72,696.6% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $98,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,362. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $220.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day moving average is $217.94. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $245.07.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

