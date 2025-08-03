Short Interest in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expands By 74,745.8%

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,990,000 shares, anincreaseof74,745.8% from the June 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.25. The firm has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.