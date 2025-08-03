Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Rises By 6,352.7%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,950,000 shares, anincreaseof6,352.7% from the June 30th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of TRVI opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.58. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 15,969.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

