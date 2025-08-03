Short Interest in TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Rises By 10,784.4%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600,000 shares, anincreaseof10,784.4% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TROOPS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROO opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. TROOPS has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

