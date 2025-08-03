Short Interest in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Rises By 28,550.8%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,610,000 shares, agrowthof28,550.8% from the June 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,077,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,908.03. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hugo Sarrazin bought 22,695 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $156,822.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,777.80. This represents a 91.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,580 shares of company stock worth $330,894 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,663,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1,814.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,728 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Udemy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,380,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Udemy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDMY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. Udemy has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $199.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

