Short Interest in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Increases By 8,232.3%

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,540,000 shares, an increase of 8,232.3% from the June 30th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,672 shares of company stock worth $4,144,411 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,511 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,671,000 after buying an additional 4,390,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,798,000 after buying an additional 3,015,979 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,648,000 after buying an additional 2,225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,884 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

