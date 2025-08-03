Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) Increases By 8,066.7%

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 343,000 shares, anincreaseof8,066.7% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Fire Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $26.11 on Friday. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $664.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. United Fire Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.18 million. Research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Fire Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 25.30%.
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.
