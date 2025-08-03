Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) Increases By 8,066.7%

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 343,000 shares, anincreaseof8,066.7% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Fire Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Fire Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 270.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Fire Group by 716.3% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $26.11 on Friday. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $664.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. United Fire Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.18 million. Research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.