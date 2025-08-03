SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BXM Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 180,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 46,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

