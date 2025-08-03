Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 21.1% – Here’s Why

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 182,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 229,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

