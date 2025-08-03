Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 182,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 229,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Solstice Gold Stock Down 6.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

