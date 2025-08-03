Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.86 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $72.72 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.