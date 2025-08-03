Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Price

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 4.6%

SPSC stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.38. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $103.18 and a fifty-two week high of $204.21.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after buying an additional 252,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,543,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 37,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

