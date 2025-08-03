Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $120.37 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 66,641 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $120,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $183.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

