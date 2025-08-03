Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Head to Head Contrast

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) and Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Sunrise Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sunrise Realty Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25

Sunrise Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.25%. Given Sunrise Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrise Realty Trust is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -10.66% -3.45% -3.18% Sunrise Realty Trust 62.04% 7.41% 4.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Sunrise Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Sunrise Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $6.82 million 2.61 -$620,000.00 ($0.31) -23.87 Sunrise Realty Trust $10.63 million 12.46 $6.87 million $1.01 9.77

Sunrise Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrise Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sunrise Realty Trust beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned 9,061 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company is a subsidiary of KRSX Merge LLC.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

