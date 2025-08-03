Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 172.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

