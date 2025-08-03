TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.