TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.98 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 11.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 77.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 59,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 80.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 62.6% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 92,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,447 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.20. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.75.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.34 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

