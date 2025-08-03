TD Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Confluent Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 27,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $604,909.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 673,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,718.19. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $678,799.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,169,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,655,380.68. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,669 shares of company stock worth $11,439,593. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Confluent by 2,458.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

