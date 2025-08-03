Teekay Tankers’ (TNK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 0.5%

TNK stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $62.45.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $154.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 49.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.7% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 399.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

