Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TENB. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens cut shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Get Our Latest Report on TENB

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $39,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,801.90. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $207,838.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,980.12. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $669,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.