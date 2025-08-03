Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.76. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $109,875.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 328,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,859.60. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $80,573.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,991.15. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $669,797 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tenable by 858.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.