Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Up 554.8% in July

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900,000 shares, agrowthof554.8% from the June 30th total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently,4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.2%

TXRH opened at $182.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,344,000 after buying an additional 138,675 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,552 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,737,000 after purchasing an additional 402,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,840,000 after purchasing an additional 443,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

