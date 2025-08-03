The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Up 636.3% in July

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,720,000 shares, agrowthof636.3% from the June 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.0%

TTD stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.36. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.