Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Has $606,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 80,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the first quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 25,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the first quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 87,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day moving average is $213.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.