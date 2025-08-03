Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02). Approximately 11,741,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 2,968,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.80.
Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.
