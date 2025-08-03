Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Short Interest Update

Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 910,600 shares, anincreaseof7,958.4% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days. Approximately3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tile Shop Hldgs during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 1.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 11,227,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,865 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tile Shop Hldgs stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Tile Shop Hldgs has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $282.69 million, a PE ratio of 316.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

