Top Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – July 31st

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Ferrari, Walmart, NIKE, lululemon athletica, and Kroger are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $14.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $941.76. 1,122,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $986.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $983.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $476.10. 1,674,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $406.11 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

RACE stock traded down $55.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $443.56. 1,239,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $391.54 and a 1-year high of $519.10.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.37. 4,374,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,094,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,155. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $201.80 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.56. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

