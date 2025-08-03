Top Travel Stocks To Watch Today – August 1st

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, Chubb, and Booking are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves facilitating or providing services for passenger travel and tourism, such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car rental agencies and booking platforms. These equities tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions, geopolitical events and seasonality, since demand for travel rises in strong economic periods and falls during downturns or crises. Investors often watch industry trends, consumer confidence and global health or safety developments when evaluating travel stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $14.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $953.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $984.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $983.58. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.23.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 73,517,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,719,254. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $25.11.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $3.85 on Friday, hitting $116.78. 9,449,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,051,750. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.21.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $267.22. 2,364,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.61 and its 200-day moving average is $282.34. Chubb has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $137.68 on Friday, hitting $5,366.38. 109,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,567.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5,070.33. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

