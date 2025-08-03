Top Value Stocks To Watch Today – August 1st

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Circle Internet Group, AltC Acquisition, and Berkshire Hathaway are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued relative to their fundamentals—such as low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios and often higher dividend yields. Investors buy them expecting that the market will eventually recognize their true worth, driving share prices up. These stocks typically come from mature, stable firms with solid balance sheets and consistent earnings but slower growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $10.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $554.13. The company had a trading volume of 55,050,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,855,363. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $574.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $543.12 and its 200 day moving average is $510.39.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $13.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,997,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,921,978. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $235.70 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.02 and its 200 day moving average is $418.35.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 163,398,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,864,313. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE:JPM traded down $6.51 on Friday, reaching $289.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,180,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.47 and a 200 day moving average of $261.28. The stock has a market cap of $805.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $301.29.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded down $13.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.83. 11,375,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,929,123. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,421.05.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.59. 23,970,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,301. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.44. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $406.11 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83.

