Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading 27.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) traded up 27.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 236,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 81,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Torq Resources Trading Up 13.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -147.04.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

