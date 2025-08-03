Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Up 13,348.9% in July

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,000,000 shares, agrowthof13,348.9% from the June 30th total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

In related news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,750.44. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,490 shares of company stock worth $12,216,998. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

