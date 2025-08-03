TradeWell Securities LLC. Has $11.89 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.6% of TradeWell Securities LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TradeWell Securities LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day moving average is $132.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

