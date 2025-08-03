Traeger’s (COOK) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

NYSE COOK opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. Traeger has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 300,762 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $403,021.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,805,554 shares in the company, valued at $18,499,442.36. This represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 730,387 shares of company stock worth $1,009,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Traeger by 27.2% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Traeger by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Traeger by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

