Trek Financial LLC Purchases 3,218 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,187 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

