Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 281,400 shares, anincreaseof648.4% from the June 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 375,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Get Turnstone Biologics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turnstone Biologics stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Turnstone Biologics comprises about 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 4.77% of Turnstone Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of TSBX stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.36. Turnstone Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

Turnstone Biologics ( NASDAQ:TSBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.