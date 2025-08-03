Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Short Interest Update

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,750,000 shares, anincreaseof39,277.3% from the June 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,678 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $60,005.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,782 shares in the company, valued at $23,093,164.32. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $25,940.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,464.85. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock worth $794,706. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,860,000 after buying an additional 189,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $7,584,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $33.68 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

