Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $715.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $695.00 to $715.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

TYL stock opened at $583.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $573.84 and a 200 day moving average of $578.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $513.52 and a 52 week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total value of $2,794,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,519.38. The trade was a 41.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,495.79. This represents a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,135 shares of company stock valued at $14,976,480. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,903,000 after acquiring an additional 148,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,406,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,739,000 after acquiring an additional 876,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,802,000 after acquiring an additional 60,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.