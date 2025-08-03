Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Short Interest Update

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,040,000 shares, agrowthof22,692.5% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Currently,18.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days. Currently,18.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $10.37 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $29.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,713.13. This represents a 33.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,392 shares of company stock valued at $628,358. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.