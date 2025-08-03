Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Short Interest Update

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,040,000 shares, agrowthof22,692.5% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Currently,18.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days. Currently,18.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 5.1%
Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $10.37 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $29.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.08.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tyra Biosciences
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.