U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 122,900 shares, agrowthof817.2% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently,4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UCAR opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. U Power has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $9.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

