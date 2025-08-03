Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Short Interest Up 1,296.9% in July

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,450,000 shares, anincreaseof1,296.9% from the June 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $86,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 23,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,645.70. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $131,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,056.52. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,878 shares of company stock valued at $399,765. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2,272.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 444.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 1.0%

UCTT stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.83 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

