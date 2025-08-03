Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average of $213.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

