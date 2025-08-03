Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $541,000 in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 56.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 335.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 687.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BATRK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,117,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,910,019. This represents a 19.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,214.40. This represents a 61.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,372 shares of company stock worth $9,451,951. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.
Atlanta Braves Price Performance
Shares of BATRK opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 0.67. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $47.18.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlanta Braves
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.