Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 668.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Tennant by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Tennant by 137.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tennant Company has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $100.55.

Tennant Profile

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.63 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Tennant’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tennant Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

