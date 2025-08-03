US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 591,100 shares, agrowthof499.5% from the June 30th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,922,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,922,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBIL. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.