Vantage Point Financial LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.60. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

